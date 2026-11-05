Washington First Snow: Why Drivers Think They're Safer Than They Are

Photo: Country Herald

OLYMPIA, WA – Washington drivers may face a hidden psychological danger when winter's first snow or ice arrives: believing they're more prepared than they actually are. From rain-soaked Puget Sound highways to snowy mountain passes, familiar driving habits can become unreliable when pavement freezes.

According to the Association for Psychological Science, cognitive biases can cause people to overestimate their abilities during complex tasks, including driving in snow, sleet and freezing rain.

One explanation involves the Dunning-Kruger effect, in which people with limited skills may also struggle to recognize their own weaknesses.

For Washington motorists, the challenge varies significantly by region. Drivers accustomed to heavy rain may underestimate how differently vehicles respond to ice, while those experienced with mountain snow can become overly confident.

Researchers Ethan Zell and Zlatan Krizan examined how people evaluate their abilities, finding that favorable memories and incomplete feedback can distort self-assessments.

A driver who remembers successfully crossing a snowy mountain pass may overlook close calls or decisions that could have ended differently.

Fear can influence judgment, too. Anxiety about losing control may increase mental strain, while excessive confidence can lead motorists to underestimate stopping distances.

In Seattle, commuters navigating Interstate 5, Interstate 90 and Interstate 405 may face these challenges when snowfall or freezing temperatures affect familiar routes.

Similar concerns extend to Tacoma, Bellevue, Everett and Olympia, where hills, bridges and elevated roadways can complicate winter travel.

East of the Cascades, Spokane, Wenatchee and Yakima experience different winter conditions, including colder temperatures and more frequent snow or ice.

Along Interstate 90 through Snoqualmie Pass and U.S. Highway 2 over Stevens Pass, rapidly changing weather, steep grades and traction requirements can create additional hazards.

Research published in Accident Analysis & Prevention suggests some driver training approaches may unintentionally increase overconfidence when technical skills are emphasized without addressing personal limitations.

Safety officials recommend checking forecasts, monitoring mountain pass restrictions, slowing down and increasing following distances. Postponing unnecessary travel may be safest during severe conditions.

Washington's first snowfall tests more than driving skills. It tests whether motorists can recognize when their brains are making dangerous roads feel safer than they really are.