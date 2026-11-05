Texas First Snow: Why Drivers Think They're Safer Than They Are

Photo: Country Herald

AUSTIN, TX – Texas drivers may face a hidden danger when winter's first snow or ice arrives: their own confidence. Whether motorists are experienced with Panhandle snowstorms or rarely encounter frozen pavement farther south, psychological research suggests the human brain can make hazardous driving conditions seem more manageable than they are.

According to the Association for Psychological Science, cognitive biases can lead people to overestimate their abilities during complex tasks, including driving in snow, sleet and freezing rain.

One explanation involves the Dunning-Kruger effect, in which people with limited skills may also struggle to recognize their own weaknesses.

For Texas motorists, the challenge varies by region. Drivers accustomed to dry pavement and heavy rain may have little experience with the reduced traction and longer stopping distances associated with ice.

Researchers Ethan Zell and Zlatan Krizan examined how people evaluate their abilities, finding that self-assessments can be distorted by favorable memories and incomplete feedback.

Someone who successfully navigated a previous winter storm may remember reaching home safely while overlooking close calls along the way.

Fear can complicate judgment, too. Anxiety about sliding or losing control may increase mental strain, while excessive confidence can encourage motorists to underestimate hazardous conditions.

In Dallas-Fort Worth, drivers navigating Interstate 35E, Interstate 35W, Interstate 20 and Interstate 30 may encounter these challenges when freezing precipitation affects major commuting routes.

Similar concerns extend to Houston's Interstate 10 and Interstate 45 corridors, as well as Austin, San Antonio and Waco, where icy bridges and elevated highways can catch drivers off guard.

In Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle, stronger winter storms can bring blowing snow and reduced visibility, adding another layer of risk.

Research published in Accident Analysis & Prevention suggests some driver training approaches may unintentionally increase overconfidence when technical skills are emphasized without helping motorists recognize their limitations.

The National Weather Service recommends checking forecasts, slowing down, increasing following distances and avoiding unnecessary travel during dangerous winter weather.

Texas' first snowfall tests more than driving ability. It tests whether motorists can recognize when their brains are making dangerous roads feel safer than they really are.