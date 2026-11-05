Wisconsin Winter Roads: Why Drivers Overestimate Their Snow Skills

Photo: Country Herald

MADISON, WI – Wisconsin drivers may know how to navigate a snowstorm, but their brains could still be playing tricks on them. As the winter driving season returns, psychological research suggests that years of experience behind the wheel can sometimes create a misleading sense of confidence, leaving motorists less aware of their limitations when roads become slippery.

According to the Association for Psychological Science, cognitive biases can cause people to overestimate their abilities, particularly during complex tasks such as driving in snow, sleet or freezing rain.

One explanation involves the Dunning-Kruger effect, a psychological phenomenon in which people with limited skills may also struggle to recognize their own shortcomings.

For Wisconsin motorists, that raises an important question: Does years of winter driving experience necessarily mean someone can accurately judge how safely they handle snow and ice?

Researchers Ethan Zell and Zlatan Krizan found that people frequently rely on favorable memories of previous experiences when evaluating their abilities.

After months without winter driving, remembering successful trips through past snowstorms may create a misleading sense of preparedness. Without objective feedback, motorists may struggle to recognize when confidence exceeds actual ability.

Fear can influence judgment, too. Anxiety about losing control on icy pavement may increase mental strain, potentially affecting concentration and decision-making.

In Milwaukee, commuters navigating Interstate 94, Interstate 43 and Interstate 41 may encounter these psychological challenges when snowfall changes familiar driving conditions.

Similar concerns extend to Madison, Green Bay, Appleton, Racine and Kenosha, where winter precipitation requires adjustments to speed, braking and following distances.

Along Wisconsin's Lake Michigan shoreline, lake-effect snowfall can create localized changes in visibility and road conditions, making accurate judgment especially important.

Research published in Accident Analysis & Prevention also suggests certain driver training programs may unintentionally increase overconfidence when technical skills are emphasized without helping motorists recognize their limitations.

Safety officials recommend checking forecasts, preparing vehicles, reducing speeds and increasing following distances during winter travel.

Wisconsin's first snowfall doesn't just test whether drivers remember how to handle snow. It tests whether they can recognize when their own brains are making them feel safer — or more frightened — than road conditions justify.