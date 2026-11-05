New Mexico Winter Driving: How Your Brain Can Psych You Out

Photo: Country Herald

ALBUQUERQUE, NM – New Mexico drivers may face a hidden psychological danger when winter's first snow or ice arrives: believing they're more prepared than they really are. From desert highways to mountain passes, familiar roads can become hazardous when temperatures fall and traction disappears.

According to the Association for Psychological Science, cognitive biases can cause people to overestimate their abilities during complex tasks, including driving in snow, sleet and freezing rain.

One explanation involves the Dunning-Kruger effect, in which people with limited skills may also struggle to recognize their own weaknesses.

For New Mexico motorists, that challenge can be particularly significant because winter conditions vary dramatically by elevation and region.

Drivers accustomed to dry roads may underestimate icy pavement, while those with years of mountain driving experience may assume past success guarantees future safety.

Researchers Ethan Zell and Zlatan Krizan examined how people assess their abilities, finding that favorable memories and incomplete feedback can distort self-evaluations.

A driver who remembers successfully navigating a snowy highway may overlook close calls or moments when luck helped prevent a crash.

Fear can complicate judgment, too. Anxiety about sliding or losing control may increase mental strain, while excessive confidence can encourage drivers to underestimate stopping distances.

In Albuquerque, commuters traveling Interstate 25 and Interstate 40 may encounter these challenges when winter precipitation affects familiar routes.

Similar concerns extend to Santa Fe, Rio Rancho, Las Vegas and Farmington, where elevation and colder temperatures can increase winter driving hazards.

Along Interstate 40 near the Continental Divide and Interstate 25 through northern New Mexico, snow, ice and strong winds can create rapidly changing conditions.

Mountain routes near Taos and Raton Pass present additional challenges, including steep grades, curves and reduced visibility.

Research published in Accident Analysis & Prevention suggests some driver training approaches may unintentionally increase overconfidence when technical skills are emphasized without addressing personal limitations.

The National Weather Service recommends checking forecasts, slowing down, increasing following distances and avoiding unnecessary travel during hazardous winter weather.

New Mexico's first snowfall tests more than driving skills. It tests whether motorists can recognize when their brains are making dangerous roads feel safer than they really are