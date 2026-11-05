Colorado Winter Roads: Why Drivers Overestimate Their Snow Skills

Photo: Country Herald

DENVER, CO – Colorado drivers may know their way around a snowstorm, but winter experience doesn't make them immune to a psychological trap. When the season's first snow arrives, the human brain can create a misleading sense of confidence, potentially causing motorists to underestimate slippery roads and changing conditions.

According to the Association for Psychological Science, cognitive biases can cause people to overestimate their abilities during complex tasks, including driving in snow, sleet and freezing rain.

One explanation involves the Dunning-Kruger effect, in which people with limited skills may also have difficulty recognizing their own weaknesses.

For Colorado motorists, experience creates an interesting challenge. Drivers who have navigated years of winter storms may assume they're prepared for nearly anything, even though each storm presents different traction, visibility and braking conditions.

Researchers Ethan Zell and Zlatan Krizan examined how people evaluate their abilities, finding that self-assessments can be distorted by favorable memories and incomplete feedback.

A motorist who remembers successfully crossing a snowy mountain pass may overlook close calls, poor decisions or moments when favorable conditions prevented an accident.

Fear can influence judgment, too. Anxiety about steep grades, icy curves or losing control may increase mental strain, while excessive confidence can encourage drivers to underestimate risks.

In Denver, commuters navigating Interstate 25, Interstate 70 and Interstate 225 may encounter these psychological challenges when snowfall changes familiar driving conditions.

Similar concerns extend to Colorado Springs, Boulder, Fort Collins and Pueblo, where winter weather can quickly alter traction and visibility.

Along Interstate 70 west of Denver, mountain passes, steep grades and rapidly changing weather create additional challenges. Drivers unfamiliar with mountain conditions may underestimate the importance of appropriate tires, vehicle preparation and travel restrictions.

Research published in Accident Analysis & Prevention suggests some driver training approaches may unintentionally increase overconfidence when technical skills are emphasized without helping motorists recognize their limitations.

Safety officials recommend monitoring forecasts, checking road conditions, reducing speeds, increasing following distances and postponing unnecessary travel during severe winter weather.

Colorado's first snowfall doesn't just test whether drivers know how to handle snow. It tests whether they can recognize when their own brains are making dangerous roads feel safer — or more frightening — than conditions justify.