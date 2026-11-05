Tennessee Winter Driving: How Your Brain Can Psych You Out

Photo: Country Herald

NASHVILLE, TN – Tennessee drivers preparing for winter's first snowfall may face a psychological trap before snow or ice even covers the pavement. The human brain can convince motorists they are better prepared for slippery roads than they actually are, while anxiety can leave others second-guessing decisions behind the wheel.

According to the Association for Psychological Science, cognitive biases can cause people to overestimate their abilities, particularly during complex tasks such as driving in snow, sleet or freezing rain.

One explanation involves the Dunning-Kruger effect, a psychological phenomenon in which people with limited skills may also struggle to recognize their own shortcomings.

For Tennessee motorists, that creates a potentially dangerous disconnect: Feeling confident behind the wheel does not necessarily mean someone is prepared for reduced traction, longer stopping distances or icy bridges.

Researchers Ethan Zell and Zlatan Krizan found that people frequently misjudge their abilities, sometimes relying on overly favorable memories of previous experiences.

After months without winter driving, remembering successful trips through past snowstorms may create a misleading sense of preparedness. Without objective feedback, motorists can struggle to recognize when their confidence exceeds their actual skills.

Fear can influence judgment, too. Anxiety about losing control on slippery pavement may increase mental strain, potentially affecting concentration and decision-making.

In Nashville, commuters navigating Interstate 24, Interstate 40 and Interstate 65 may encounter these psychological challenges when snow or freezing precipitation changes familiar driving conditions.

Similar concerns extend to Memphis, Chattanooga, Clarksville and Knoxville, where occasional winter precipitation can require major adjustments to everyday driving habits.

In eastern Tennessee, mountainous terrain around the Great Smoky Mountains creates additional challenges. Higher elevations, winding roads and changing temperatures can produce icy conditions that demand careful judgment.

Research published in Accident Analysis & Prevention also suggests some driver training programs may unintentionally increase overconfidence when technical skills are emphasized without helping motorists recognize their limitations.

Safety officials recommend checking forecasts, preparing vehicles, reducing speeds and increasing following distances. Drivers should also avoid unnecessary travel when roads become icy.

Tennessee's first snowfall doesn't just test whether motorists know how to drive in snow. It tests whether they can recognize when their own brains are making them feel safer — or more frightened — than road conditions justify.