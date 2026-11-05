South Carolina First Snow: Why Your Brain May Trick You Driving

Photo: Country Herald

COLUMBIA, SC – South Carolina drivers may face a psychological trap when the season's first snow or ice arrives. In a state where many motorists rarely encounter frozen roads, the human brain can create a misleading sense of confidence, convincing drivers they are better prepared for slippery conditions than they actually are.

According to the Association for Psychological Science, cognitive biases can cause people to overestimate their abilities, particularly when performing complex tasks such as driving in snow, sleet or freezing rain.

One explanation involves the Dunning-Kruger effect, a psychological phenomenon in which people with limited skills may also struggle to recognize their own weaknesses.

For South Carolina motorists, infrequent snowfall can make that disconnect especially concerning. Drivers may have little recent experience handling icy pavement, yet still believe their everyday driving skills will translate to winter conditions.

Researchers Ethan Zell and Zlatan Krizan found that people often rely on favorable memories of previous experiences when evaluating their abilities.

A motorist who remembers successfully navigating a previous winter storm may overlook mistakes or close calls. Without objective feedback, that confidence can become difficult to assess.

Fear can influence judgment, too. Anxiety about losing control on slippery roads may increase mental strain, potentially affecting concentration and decision-making.

In Greenville, SC, commuters traveling Interstate 85, Interstate 385 and Interstate 185 may face these psychological challenges when freezing precipitation changes familiar road conditions.

Similar concerns extend to Columbia, Spartanburg, Rock Hill, Charleston and Myrtle Beach, where motorists may have limited opportunities to practice driving on snow or ice.

In the Upstate, higher elevations and changing temperatures can create additional winter travel hazards. Elsewhere, freezing rain and icy bridges may pose greater concerns than accumulating snow.

Research published in Accident Analysis & Prevention also suggests some driver training programs may unintentionally increase overconfidence when technical skills are emphasized without helping motorists recognize their limitations.

Safety officials recommend checking forecasts, reducing speeds, increasing following distances and avoiding unnecessary travel when roads become icy.

South Carolina's first snowfall doesn't just test whether drivers know how to handle snow. It tests whether they can recognize when their own brains are making them feel safer — or more frightened — than road conditions justify.