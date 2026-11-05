New Jersey Winter Driving: How Your Brain Can Psych You Out

Photo: Country Herald

TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey drivers preparing for winter's first snowfall may face a hidden psychological trap before snow or ice ever covers the pavement. Their own brains can convince them they are better prepared for slippery roads than they actually are, while anxiety can leave other motorists second-guessing decisions behind the wheel.

According to the Association for Psychological Science, cognitive biases can cause people to overestimate their abilities, particularly when performing complex tasks such as driving in snow, sleet or freezing rain.

One explanation involves the Dunning-Kruger effect, a psychological phenomenon in which people with limited skills may also struggle to recognize their own weaknesses.

For New Jersey motorists, this creates a potentially dangerous situation: Drivers who feel completely comfortable navigating winter roads may not accurately understand their limitations.

Researchers Ethan Zell and Zlatan Krizan found that people frequently rely on favorable memories of previous experiences when evaluating their abilities.

After months without winter driving, memories of successfully navigating previous snowstorms may create a misleading sense of preparedness. Without objective feedback, motorists may struggle to recognize when confidence exceeds their actual skills.

Fear can also influence judgment. Anxiety about losing control on slippery pavement may increase mental strain, potentially interfering with concentration and decision-making.

In Newark, commuters traveling Interstate 78, Interstate 280 and the New Jersey Turnpike may encounter these psychological challenges when snow or freezing precipitation changes familiar driving conditions.

Similar concerns extend to Jersey City, Paterson, Trenton and Atlantic City, where heavily traveled routes such as the Garden State Parkway and Interstate 295 can become more challenging when winter weather reduces traction and visibility.

Additional research published in Accident Analysis & Prevention suggests some driver training programs may unintentionally increase overconfidence when technical skills are emphasized without helping motorists recognize their limitations.

Safety officials recommend checking forecasts, preparing vehicles, reducing speeds and increasing following distances during winter travel.

New Jersey's first snowfall doesn't just test whether drivers remember how to handle snow. It tests whether they can recognize when their own brains are making them feel safer — or more frightened — than road conditions justify