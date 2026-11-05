North Carolina First Snow: Why Drivers Think They're Safer Than They Are

Photo: Country Herald

RALEIGH, NC – North Carolina drivers preparing for winter's first snowfall may face a psychological trap before snow or ice even covers the pavement. The human brain can convince motorists they are better prepared for slippery roads than they actually are, while anxiety can leave others second-guessing decisions behind the wheel.

According to the Association for Psychological Science, cognitive biases can cause people to overestimate their abilities, particularly when performing complex tasks such as driving in snow, sleet or freezing rain.

One explanation involves the Dunning-Kruger effect, a psychological phenomenon in which people with limited skills may also struggle to recognize their own weaknesses.

For North Carolina motorists, this creates a particular concern because winter weather varies considerably across the state. Drivers in areas that rarely experience accumulating snow may have fewer opportunities to develop or accurately assess their winter driving skills.

Researchers Ethan Zell and Zlatan Krizan found that people frequently rely on favorable memories of previous experiences when evaluating their abilities.

After months without winter driving, memories of successfully navigating past snowstorms may create a misleading sense of preparedness. Without objective feedback, motorists may struggle to recognize when confidence exceeds their actual skills.

Fear can also influence judgment. Anxiety about losing control on slippery pavement may increase mental strain, potentially affecting concentration and decision-making.

In Charlotte, commuters traveling Interstate 77, Interstate 85 and Interstate 485 may encounter these psychological challenges when snow or freezing precipitation changes familiar driving conditions.

Similar concerns extend to Raleigh, Durham, Greensboro, Winston-Salem and Fayetteville, where even light winter precipitation can require immediate adjustments to speed, braking and following distances.

In western North Carolina, mountainous terrain around Asheville and Boone creates additional challenges when freezing temperatures and changing elevations affect road conditions.

Research published in Accident Analysis & Prevention also suggests some driver training programs can unintentionally increase overconfidence when technical skills are emphasized without helping motorists recognize their limitations.

Safety officials recommend checking forecasts, preparing vehicles, reducing speeds and increasing following distances during winter travel.

North Carolina's first snowfall doesn't just test whether drivers know how to handle snow. It tests whether they can recognize when their own brains are making them feel safer — or more frightened — than road conditions justify.