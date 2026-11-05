Rhode Island Winter Driving: How Your Brain Can Psych You Out

Photo: Country Herald

PROVIDENCE, RI – Rhode Island drivers preparing for winter's first snowfall may face a psychological trap before their tires ever encounter snow or ice. The human brain can convince motorists they are better prepared for slippery conditions than they actually are, while anxiety can leave others second-guessing decisions behind the wheel.

According to the Association for Psychological Science, cognitive biases can cause people to overestimate their abilities, particularly when performing complex tasks such as driving in snow, sleet or freezing rain.

One explanation involves the Dunning-Kruger effect, a psychological phenomenon in which people with limited skills may also struggle to recognize their own shortcomings.

For Rhode Island motorists, this creates an important concern: Feeling confident behind the wheel does not necessarily mean someone is prepared to handle sudden changes in traction or visibility.

Researchers Ethan Zell and Zlatan Krizan found that people frequently rely on favorable memories of previous experiences when evaluating their abilities.

After months without winter driving, memories of successfully navigating previous snowstorms may create a misleading sense of preparedness.

Fear can also influence judgment. Anxiety about losing control on slippery pavement may increase mental strain, potentially affecting concentration and decision-making.

In Providence, commuters navigating Interstate 95, Interstate 195 and Route 146 may encounter these psychological challenges when snowfall changes familiar road conditions.

Similar concerns extend to Warwick, Cranston, Pawtucket and Woonsocket, where winter precipitation can require immediate adjustments to speed, braking and following distances.

Additional research published in Accident Analysis & Prevention suggests some driver training programs may unintentionally increase overconfidence when technical skills are emphasized without helping motorists recognize their limitations.

Safety officials recommend checking forecasts, preparing vehicles, reducing speeds and increasing following distances during winter travel.

Rhode Island's first snowfall doesn't just test whether drivers remember how to handle snow. It tests whether they can recognize when their own brains are making them feel safer — or more frightened — than conditions justify.