New Hampshire Winter Roads: Why Drivers Overestimate Their Skills

Photo: Country Herald

CONCORD, NH – New Hampshire drivers preparing for winter's first snowfall may face a hidden danger that has nothing to do with their vehicles. Psychological research suggests the human brain can distort how motorists judge their abilities, leaving some overly confident on slippery roads while others become overwhelmed by fear.

According to the Association for Psychological Science, cognitive biases can cause people to overestimate their skills, particularly when performing complex tasks such as driving in snow, sleet or freezing rain.

One explanation is the Dunning-Kruger effect, a psychological phenomenon in which people with limited skills may also struggle to recognize their own weaknesses.

For New Hampshire motorists accustomed to snowy winters, that raises an important concern: Experience behind the wheel does not necessarily guarantee an accurate understanding of personal limitations.

Researchers Ethan Zell and Zlatan Krizan found that people frequently rely on favorable memories of previous experiences when evaluating their abilities.

A driver who remembers successfully navigating past snowstorms may overlook mistakes or close calls, creating a misleading sense of preparedness after months without winter driving.

Anxiety can complicate the situation. Motorists who become frightened by slippery pavement may experience increased mental strain, potentially affecting concentration and decision-making.

In Manchester, commuters traveling Interstate 93, Interstate 293 and nearby highways may encounter these psychological challenges when snow and freezing precipitation change familiar driving conditions.

Similar concerns extend to Nashua, Concord, Portsmouth and Dover, where winter weather can require sudden adjustments to speed, braking and following distances.

In northern New Hampshire, mountainous roads and changing elevations add physical challenges that can make accurate judgment even more important.

Additional research published in Accident Analysis & Prevention suggests some driver training programs can unintentionally increase overconfidence when technical skills are emphasized without helping drivers recognize their limitations.

Safety officials recommend reducing speeds, increasing following distances, preparing vehicles and checking weather conditions before winter travel.

New Hampshire's first snowfall doesn't just test driving skills. It tests whether motorists can recognize when their own brains are making them feel safer — or more frightened — than road conditions justify.