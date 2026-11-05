Maine Winter Driving: How Your Brain Can Psych You Out in Snow

Photo: Country Herald

AUGUSTA, ME – Maine drivers may face a psychological challenge when winter's first snowfall arrives, and it has little to do with how much snow actually falls. From sudden anxiety on slippery roads to a false sense of confidence behind the wheel, the human brain can influence how motorists react to dangerous conditions, sometimes without them realizing it.

According to the Association for Psychological Science, cognitive biases can cause people to overestimate their abilities, particularly when performing complicated tasks such as driving in snow, sleet or freezing rain.

One explanation involves the Dunning-Kruger effect, a psychological phenomenon in which people with limited skills may also struggle to recognize their own weaknesses.

For Maine motorists accustomed to long winters, that creates an important distinction: Having years of experience driving in snow does not automatically mean someone can accurately judge their abilities.

Researchers Ethan Zell and Zlatan Krizan found that people frequently rely on favorable memories of past experiences when evaluating their current skills.

A driver who remembers successfully navigating previous snowstorms may overlook close calls or forgotten techniques, creating a misleading sense of preparedness when winter returns.

Anxiety can also influence decisions. Drivers who become overwhelmed by slippery conditions may experience increased mental strain, making it harder to concentrate or respond calmly to unexpected situations.

In Portland, commuters traveling Interstate 295 and Interstate 95 may encounter these psychological challenges when snow and freezing precipitation change familiar road conditions.

Similar concerns extend to Lewiston, Auburn, Augusta and Bangor, where winter travel frequently requires adjustments to speed, braking and following distances.

Additional research published in Accident Analysis & Prevention suggests that some driving courses can unintentionally increase overconfidence when they emphasize technical skills without helping drivers recognize their limitations.

Safety officials recommend checking forecasts, preparing vehicles, slowing down and increasing following distances before traveling in winter weather.

The first snowfall doesn't just test how well Maine drivers handle snow. It tests whether they can recognize when their own brains are giving them too much confidence — or allowing fear to take control.