Lafayette, LA Weather Nov. 4: Cold Front Brings Cooler Weekend

Photo: Country Herald

Lake Charles, LA – A noticeable weather change is approaching southwestern Louisiana and southeast Texas this week, with afternoon temperatures expected to reach near 80 degrees Friday before falling into the upper 60s by Sunday, Nov. 8. Another cold front will bring cooler conditions just in time for the weekend.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Lake Charles, a few showers lingering across lower Acadiana Wednesday morning, Nov. 4, will move out within the next several hours. High pressure will then support generally dry conditions through the remainder of the workweek.

Temperatures Reach 80 Degrees Friday

Wednesday afternoon highs will hover around 75 degrees across Lake Charles, Lafayette, Alexandria and Beaumont.

Temperatures will gradually climb Thursday and Friday, with highs reaching 78 to 80 degrees in many communities.

Lake Charles is forecast to reach 80 degrees Friday, while Beaumont, Jasper and New Iberia could also hit 80.

Rain chances will remain very low, generally between 0% and 5% through Friday across much of the region.

Another Cold Front Arrives Friday

Forecasters expect a second cold front to move through southwestern Louisiana and southeast Texas Friday.

Although significant rainfall is not anticipated, the front will introduce cooler air that becomes more noticeable by the end of the weekend.

Saturday highs will generally range from 71 to 74 degrees before temperatures drop further Sunday.

Sunday Brings a 13-Degree Drop

By Sunday, Lake Charles is expected to reach only 67 degrees, a 13-degree decrease from Friday's forecast high.

Lafayette, Beaumont and DeRidder are also forecast to reach around 67 degrees, while Alexandria could top out near 68.

Overnight lows will fall into the 40s and lower 50s across many inland communities.

Cooler-than-normal temperatures may linger into early next week.