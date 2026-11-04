Dodge City, KS Rain Alert Nov. 4: Storm Arrives After Dark

Photo: Country Herald

Dodge City, KS – Another round of rainfall is heading toward southwest Kansas late Wednesday, Nov. 4, with a developing storm system expected to bring accumulating precipitation overnight into early Thursday. Some communities south and west of Dodge City have a better than 50% chance of receiving at least one-quarter inch of rain.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Dodge City, a relatively small but energetic storm system will move into the region Wednesday night, bringing the greatest rainfall potential from Syracuse through Sublette and areas south of Dodge City toward Ashland and Coldwater.

Rain Chances Increase Overnight

Forecasters expect precipitation to develop late Wednesday evening and continue into Thursday morning.

The highest probability of receiving at least 0.25 inches of rain is near Ashland, where chances reach approximately 71%.

Dodge City has a 63% chance of reaching that amount, while Lamar, Colorado, also shows a 63% probability.

Other southwest Kansas communities include Garden City at 58%, Syracuse at 53%, Liberal at 44% and Ulysses at 47%.

These percentages represent the likelihood of receiving at least one-quarter inch of precipitation, not the overall chance of any rainfall.

Where Will the Heaviest Rain Fall?

The NWS identifies a corridor stretching from Syracuse and Sublette toward Ashland and Coldwater as the most favorable area for accumulating rainfall.

Forecast guidance suggests many locations could receive measurable precipitation, with some areas potentially approaching or exceeding one-quarter inch.

Communities farther north, including Hays and WaKeeney, are expected to receive little or no rainfall from this system.

Thursday Morning Travel Outlook

Rain may continue into early Thursday before gradually ending across southwest Kansas.

Drivers traveling overnight or during the Thursday morning commute should remain alert for wet pavement and changing visibility during showers.

No widespread flooding or severe thunderstorm threat was identified in the supplied forecast.

Residents can follow updated precipitation forecasts at weather.gov/ddc.