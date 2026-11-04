Memphis, TN Weather Nov. 4: 40° Temperature Swing Ahead

Photo: Country Herald

Memphis, TN – A major temperature change is heading toward Memphis and the Mid-South this weekend as mild November weather gives way to much colder mornings. After afternoon temperatures reach the 70s through Thursday, some communities could wake up to temperatures in the 30s following a cold front Friday, Nov. 6.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Memphis, highs will remain mainly in the upper 60s and 70s Wednesday and Thursday before a dry cold front moves through the region Friday.

Warm Weather Continues Through Thursday

Residents across Memphis, Jackson, Jonesboro, Oxford and surrounding Mid-South communities can expect another stretch of mild autumn weather before the temperature change.

Afternoon highs will generally reach the upper 60s and lower 70s through Thursday.

Overnight temperatures will initially remain relatively mild, with lows falling into the 40s and 50s through Friday morning.

Cold Front Arrives Friday

The NWS expects a surge of colder air to move into the region Friday as a dry cold front passes through.

Unlike stronger storm-producing systems, this front is not expected to bring significant rainfall.

Instead, its primary impact will be a noticeable drop in temperatures heading into the weekend.

Weekend Lows Drop Into the 30s

By Saturday and Sunday mornings, temperatures across the Mid-South are forecast to fall into the 30s and 40s.

The change could mean a difference of more than 30 degrees between the warmest afternoon readings earlier in the week and the coldest overnight temperatures this weekend.

Residents planning early morning outdoor activities should prepare for chilly conditions and consider heavier jackets.

While temperatures will be considerably colder, the supplied forecast does not indicate a widespread freeze warning.

The cooling trend will bring a more typical November feel to western Tennessee, eastern Arkansas and northern Mississippi.