Northern New Mexico Snow Nov. 4: Slick Roads Possible on I-25

Photo: Country Herald

Albuquerque, NM – A combination of gusty winds and overnight mountain snow could create hazardous travel conditions across portions of New Mexico Wednesday, Nov. 4. Forecasters warn that wind gusts may reach 35 mph during the afternoon, while some northern mountain locations could receive up to 3 inches of snow by Thursday morning.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Albuquerque, west-northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph are expected across much of central and western New Mexico Wednesday, with stronger gusts developing in exposed areas.

Wind Gusts Reach 35 MPH Wednesday

Communities including Albuquerque, Gallup, Grants, Socorro and Las Vegas could experience breezy conditions throughout the afternoon.

Temperatures will remain near seasonal averages, with highs around 65 degrees in Albuquerque, 58 degrees in Santa Fe and 59 degrees in Las Vegas.

Wind gusts could create difficult driving conditions for high-profile vehicles, particularly along exposed highways.

Up to 3 Inches of Mountain Snow Possible

The greatest overnight concern is across north-central and far northeastern New Mexico.

Forecasters expect light snow showers to develop late Wednesday night into early Thursday, especially near Red River, Angel Fire and Raton Pass.

Most affected locations could receive 1 to 2 inches, with localized totals reaching 2 to 3 inches.

The NWS warns that brief visibility reductions and slick travel conditions may develop along Interstate 25 at Raton Pass and portions of U.S. Highway 64.

Drivers traveling through mountain passes overnight should use caution.

Chilly Mornings Continue Into the Weekend

Temperatures will remain near or slightly below normal through the upcoming week.

Albuquerque's overnight lows should hover in the middle to upper 30s, while Santa Fe could drop near 31 degrees.

Northern mountain communities will experience much colder conditions, with Angel Fire forecast to reach lows near 15 degrees.

Outside the northern snow areas, generally dry and quiet weather is expected through the weekend and into early next week.