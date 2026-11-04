West Coast High Wind Alert: California to Washington Nov. 11-17

Photo: Country Herald

San Francisco, CA – A potentially significant stretch of windy weather could affect portions of the West Coast next week, with federal forecasters identifying an elevated risk of high winds from California through Oregon and Washington beginning Wednesday, November 11.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Climate Prediction Center (CPC), a moderate risk of high winds is forecast along portions of the Pacific Coast from Wednesday, November 11, through Sunday, November 15. A broader slight-risk area extends inland and remains in effect through Tuesday, November 17.

The moderate-risk designation represents a 40% to 60% probability of high winds meeting the agency's hazardous-weather criteria, while the slight-risk category indicates a 20% to 40% probability.

California to Washington: Coastal Wind Concerns The moderate-risk zone follows portions of the Pacific coastline, including coastal areas of northern California, Oregon and Washington.

Communities near Eureka, California; Coos Bay and Astoria, Oregon; and the Washington coast could face changing conditions if the wind threat develops.

Potential impacts include difficult driving for high-profile vehicles, fallen tree limbs, scattered power outages and hazardous conditions along exposed coastal highways.

Travelers using U.S. Highway 101 and Interstate 5 should monitor forecasts, particularly near coastal stretches and mountain passes.

However, NOAA has not specified exact wind gust speeds or confirmed widespread damage.

What to Expect November 11-17 The highest highlighted risk covers November 11-15, while the broader slight-risk area continues through November 17.

This extended outlook does not mean damaging winds will occur continuously throughout the week.

Residents should monitor updated forecasts, inspect unsecured outdoor items and prepare for possible travel disruptions.

More specific National Weather Service wind advisories or warnings may be issued closer to the event if conditions warrant.

For now, the outlook signals an elevated risk of hazardous winds, not a confirmed widespread windstorm.