West Coast Snow Alert: Sierra Nevada to Cascades at Risk Nov. 11-15

Photo: Country Herald

Sacramento, CA – A potential stretch of heavy mountain snow could bring hazardous travel conditions to portions of California and Oregon next week, with federal forecasters identifying an elevated snow risk from the Sierra Nevada into the southern Cascade Range.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Climate Prediction Center (CPC), a moderate risk of heavy snow is forecast for portions of the region from Wednesday, November 11, through Sunday, November 15.

The moderate-risk designation represents a 40% to 60% probability of heavy snowfall meeting the agency's hazardous-weather criteria within the highlighted area.

Sierra Nevada to Cascades: Where Snow Could Hit The forecast highlights a narrow mountain corridor near the California-Nevada border, extending northward toward the southern Cascades.

Mountain communities near Lake Tahoe, Truckee and portions of northeastern California should monitor forecasts, along with travelers heading toward higher elevations in southern Oregon.

Major routes potentially affected include Interstate 80 over Donner Summit, U.S. Highway 50 through the Sierra Nevada and Interstate 5 near the California-Oregon border.

If heavy snowfall develops, motorists could encounter snow-covered roads, reduced visibility, chain restrictions and travel delays.

However, exact snowfall accumulations, snow levels and the timing of the heaviest precipitation remain uncertain.

November 11-15: What Travelers Should Know The moderate-risk period extends through Sunday, November 15, while a broader slight-risk area for heavy snow continues across parts of the western mountains through Tuesday, November 17.

The five-day window does not mean snow will fall continuously throughout the period.

Travelers planning mountain trips should check updated forecasts, carry winter emergency supplies and monitor state transportation agencies for possible chain requirements or highway restrictions.

The National Weather Service may issue winter storm watches or warnings closer to the event if forecast confidence increases.

For now, NOAA's outlook signals an elevated risk of significant mountain snowfall, not a confirmed major winter storm.

Residents and travelers across the Sierra Nevada and southern Cascades should continue monitoring forecasts as November 11 approaches.