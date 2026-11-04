Colorado, Utah Weather Alert: Heavy Snow Risk Nov. 11-17

Photo: Country Herald

Denver, CO – A potential round of heavy mountain snow could create travel concerns across portions of Colorado, Utah and the surrounding Rocky Mountain region next week, with federal forecasters highlighting an extended period of elevated winter weather risk.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Climate Prediction Center (CPC), a slight risk of heavy snow is forecast for portions of the western United States from Wednesday, November 11, through Tuesday, November 17.

The outlook, released Tuesday, November 3, identifies a 20% to 40% probability of heavy snow meeting the agency's hazardous-weather criteria within the highlighted risk area.

Colorado and Utah: Mountain Snow Concerns The risk area extends across portions of the central and northern Rockies, including mountainous areas of Utah and Colorado.

Higher elevations could experience winter driving conditions if significant snowfall develops, particularly along mountain passes and exposed roadways.

Travelers using Interstate 70 through Colorado's mountains, Interstate 80 across northern Utah and other high-elevation routes should closely monitor forecasts as the potential event approaches.

Heavy snow could create slick highways, reduced visibility, slower travel and possible disruptions to mountain recreation.

However, specific snowfall totals, snow levels and the timing of the heaviest precipitation have not yet been determined.

What to Expect November 11-17 The seven-day outlook represents an extended window when hazardous snowfall could develop, rather than a prediction of continuous snow throughout the entire period.

Forecast confidence in individual storm tracks and snowfall amounts should improve as the dates approach.

Residents and travelers should prepare for rapidly changing mountain weather, especially when traveling through higher elevations.

The National Weather Service may issue winter storm watches, advisories or warnings if more specific threats emerge.

For now, the forecast indicates a slight risk of heavy snow, not a confirmed major winter storm.

Residents across the Rockies should continue monitoring updated NOAA forecasts before making travel plans.