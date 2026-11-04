Mid-Atlantic High Wind Risk Nov. 11-12: Pennsylvania-Maryland Next Wednesday

Photo: Country Herald

Philadelphia, PA – Residents across portions of Pennsylvania and Maryland should keep an eye on next week's weather as federal forecasters identify a potential high-wind threat for Wednesday, November 11, and Thursday, November 12.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Climate Prediction Center (CPC), portions of the Mid-Atlantic fall within a slight-risk area for high winds during the two-day period, indicating a 20% to 40% probability of hazardous wind conditions meeting the center's criteria.

The outlook, released Tuesday, November 3, highlights a broad area extending from the Northeast into parts of the Mid-Atlantic, raising concerns about possible travel disruptions and localized wind-related impacts.

Pennsylvania and Maryland: Areas to Monitor The highlighted region includes portions of eastern Pennsylvania and Maryland, particularly areas near the Interstate 95 corridor connecting Philadelphia, Wilmington, Delaware, and Baltimore.

Communities across southeastern Pennsylvania and northeastern Maryland may need to prepare for changing conditions if the wind threat becomes more pronounced.

Potential impacts could include difficult driving for trucks and other high-profile vehicles, fallen branches, scattered power outages and disruptions to outdoor activities.

However, the current outlook does not provide specific wind gust predictions or confirm that damaging winds will occur.

What to Expect November 11-12 With the potential event still approximately one week away, forecast details remain uncertain.

Residents planning travel along Interstate 95, Interstate 76 and other major regional highways should monitor updated weather forecasts as the risk period approaches.

Homeowners may also want to check unsecured outdoor furniture, seasonal decorations and other lightweight objects that could become hazardous during strong winds.

The National Weather Service could issue more detailed wind advisories or warnings closer to November 11 if forecast confidence increases.

For now, the outlook signals an elevated possibility of hazardous winds, not a confirmed damaging wind event.

Residents across Pennsylvania and Maryland are encouraged to follow local National Weather Service updates throughout the coming days.