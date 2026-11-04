New England High Wind Risk Nov. 11-12: Massachusetts to Maine

Photo: Country Herald

Boston, MA – Residents across New England, particularly Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine, should monitor the forecast as federal weather officials highlight a potential period of high winds Wednesday, November 11, through Thursday, November 12.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Climate Prediction Center (CPC), a slight risk of high winds extends across portions of the Northeast during the two-day period, including coastal and inland areas of New England.

The outlook, released Tuesday, November 3, places the affected region within a 20% to 40% probability category for high winds meeting the center's hazardous-weather criteria.

Massachusetts to Maine: Areas to Watch The highlighted risk area includes portions of Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine, bringing attention to communities around Boston, Massachusetts; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and Portland, Maine.

Coastal communities and exposed locations could be particularly sensitive to strong winds if the forecast threat develops.

Potential impacts from a high-wind event could include difficult driving conditions for high-profile vehicles, fallen tree limbs, isolated power interruptions and disruptions to outdoor activities.

However, the CPC outlook does not specify exact wind gust speeds, localized damage expectations or the timing of peak winds.

What Residents Should Know Before November 11 The November 11-12 risk period remains approximately one week away, meaning the forecast could change as more detailed weather models become available.

Residents should secure lightweight outdoor decorations and furniture when strong winds become more certain, especially in exposed coastal locations.

Drivers planning travel along Interstate 95 through Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine should monitor local forecasts for potential crosswinds and changing road conditions.

The National Weather Service may issue more specific wind advisories or warnings closer to the event if conditions warrant.

For now, this is an early risk outlook, not an active high-wind warning. Residents should continue checking updated forecasts as November 11 approaches.