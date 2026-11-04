Spokane, WA Shooting Nov. 4: 2 Deputies Critical After Gunfire

Photo: Country Herald

Spokane, WA – Two Spokane County sheriff's deputies remain hospitalized in critical condition following a violent shooting during a domestic violence response Tuesday, Nov. 3. The incident triggered a major SWAT operation and emergency closures along Interstate 90 and U.S. Highway 195 as authorities rushed to transport the injured officers.

According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded around 2:25 p.m. Tuesday to a residence in the 18700 block of South Smythe Road in southern Spokane County.

Domestic Violence Call Turns Into Gunfire

Authorities said an adult woman reported being shot and requested medical assistance.

Responding deputies learned that the male suspect had an active felony arrest warrant, potentially had access to additional weapons and that other victims might be inside the residence.

The Spokane County SWAT team was called to assist.

At approximately 3:15 p.m., deputies and tactical officers approached the home to make an emergency entry because of concerns for the victims' safety.

As officers approached, gunfire erupted from inside the residence, critically wounding two deputies.

Other deputies returned fire while moving their injured colleagues to safety.

Emergency Helicopters and Highway Closures

Authorities requested immediate lifesaving medical assistance, including Life Flight helicopters.

The Washington State Patrol and other agencies temporarily closed portions of Interstate 90 and U.S. Highway 195 to support emergency transportation.

Both injured deputies were transported for critical medical care.

The adult female victim was also hospitalized with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

SWAT Takes Over Active Scene

With the suspect believed to be barricaded inside the residence, the Spokane Police Department SWAT team and Kootenai County Sheriff's Office SWAT team were requested.

Spokane County deputies were subsequently relieved as Spokane police tactical personnel assumed control of the scene.

As of the sheriff's statement, both wounded deputies remained hospitalized in critical condition.

Authorities directed additional questions about the scene's resolution to the Spokane Police Department.

The suspect's final status was not confirmed in the provided update.