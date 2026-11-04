Colorado Snow Alert Nov. 4: Up to 10 Inches, I-70 Travel Risk

Photo: Country Herald

Denver, CO – A significant round of mountain snow is expected to develop Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 4, bringing up to 10 inches of accumulation to portions of Colorado's high country. Drivers traveling along Interstate 70 and nearby mountain routes could encounter hazardous conditions as snow intensifies through the evening.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Denver/Boulder, a Winter Weather Advisory takes effect at 2 p.m. Wednesday and continues until 2 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, for Summit County, the Indian Peaks, Mosquito Range and South Park.

Up to 10 Inches of Snow Expected

Forecasters expect widespread accumulations of 4 to 10 inches across the advisory area, with locally higher totals possible.

Snowfall will increase Wednesday afternoon across mountains along and south of Interstate 70, including areas near Breckenridge, Winter Park, Loveland Pass and Fairplay.

The heaviest snowfall is expected during the afternoon and evening before gradually tapering off overnight.

I-70 and Mountain Travel Could Turn Hazardous

The NWS warns that travel conditions could deteriorate quickly as snow accumulates on mountain roads.

Gusty winds may produce localized blowing snow, further reducing visibility along exposed mountain passes and higher-elevation highways.

Motorists traveling through Summit County and surrounding mountain communities should prepare for slick roads, slower traffic and potentially hazardous driving conditions.

Drivers are encouraged to check road conditions before departing, particularly when traveling through higher elevations along Interstate 70.

When Will the Snow End?

Snowfall is expected to gradually diminish overnight Wednesday into early Thursday, with the advisory scheduled to expire at 2 a.m.

However, snow-covered roads and lingering slick spots could continue affecting travel after precipitation ends, especially during the early morning hours.

Residents and travelers should monitor updated forecasts and check Colorado road conditions at COtrip.org before heading into the mountains.