Sheridan, OR: Man With 3 Warrants Arrested After SWAT Response

Photo: Country Herald

Sheridan, OR – A major law enforcement operation in rural Yamhill County ended with the arrest of a 42-year-old man wanted on multiple warrants, after authorities deployed a SWAT team and drone surveillance. The significant police presence also raised concerns among local residents about nearby schools.

According to the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office, deputies received information from Klamath County Parole and Probation that Jacob Busch, 42, was reportedly staying at a residence off Southwest Thunderhead Lane near Sheridan, southwest of Portland.

Three Warrants and Reported Threats

Authorities confirmed multiple outstanding arrest warrants for Busch, including warrants from the Oregon State Parole Board, Lincoln County and Morrow County.

Investigators also received information suggesting Busch might possess weapons and had allegedly made threats toward law enforcement.

Deputies established a secure perimeter around the property and maintained surveillance while requesting additional tactical resources.

The Oregon State Police SWAT team responded, along with a drone operator from the McMinnville Police Department.

Suspect Allegedly Attempts to Flee

Detectives from the sheriff's Special Investigations Unit prepared an affidavit supporting a search warrant, which was subsequently approved.

As SWAT personnel approached the property, Busch allegedly attempted to flee on foot.

Authorities quickly apprehended him without reported injuries to Busch or responding officers.

He was transported to the Yamhill County Correctional Facility.

Sheriff Addresses School Safety Concerns

The substantial police presence along Northeast Cherry Hill Road prompted questions about the safety of nearby schools.

Sheriff Sam Elliott emphasized that the operation occurred well outside city limits and away from school facilities.

Officials maintained communication with the Sheridan School District throughout the operation.

The sheriff's office reported no threat to schools, although the district communicated information concerning afternoon bus service disruptions.

Elliott thanked deputies and Oregon State Police personnel for helping bring the operation to a safe conclusion.

Additional information about Busch's court proceedings was not provided in the sheriff's statement.