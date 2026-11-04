Jackson, KY Weather Nov. 4: Thunderstorms, Heavy Rain Expected

Photo: Country Herald

Jackson, KY – Residents across eastern Kentucky face a wet and potentially stormy Wednesday, Nov. 4, as a cold front moves through the region, bringing widespread rainfall, isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds. Forecasters warn that heavier downpours could lead to water collecting on roads and in areas with poor drainage.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Jackson, rain chances range from 90% to 100% Wednesday, with isolated thunderstorms capable of producing locally higher rainfall rates and totals.

Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Expected

The unsettled weather will affect communities throughout eastern Kentucky, including Jackson, Hazard, Pikeville, London, Somerset and surrounding areas.

The Weather Prediction Center places much of the region under a marginal risk for excessive rainfall, indicating a limited but notable potential for localized flooding.

While widespread flooding is not forecast, brief periods of heavier rainfall could create hazardous conditions in vulnerable locations.

Gusty Winds Could Worsen Drainage Problems

Forecasters warn that gusty winds accompanying the cold front may knock additional leaves from trees.

Fallen leaves can block storm drains and drainage systems, increasing the potential for water to accumulate on streets during heavier showers.

Drivers should watch for standing water, especially along low-lying roads and locations where drainage is restricted.

Motorists should never attempt to drive through flooded roadways.

Cooler, Drier Weather Arrives Thursday

Conditions are expected to improve Thursday as clouds gradually decrease and rain chances fall to between 5% and 10%.

Thursday afternoon highs will range from 65 to 74 degrees, with overnight temperatures dropping into the 40s and lower 50s.

Friday brings partly to mostly sunny skies, with highs between 62 and 70 degrees.

By Friday night, temperatures could fall into the middle 30s across colder locations.

Residents should monitor changing weather conditions Wednesday and check updated forecasts at weather.gov/jkl.