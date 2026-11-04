Kansas City, MO Weather Nov. 4: Lows Near 32° by Saturday

Photo: Country Herald

Kansas City, MO – A noticeable cooldown is settling across western and central Missouri Wednesday, Nov. 4, bringing more typical November temperatures and the possibility of near-freezing conditions by Saturday morning. Residents across the Kansas City metropolitan area and surrounding communities should prepare for chilly mornings before warmer weather returns next week.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Kansas City, patchy drizzle early Wednesday will gradually diminish by late morning or early afternoon. Conditions are then expected to remain generally dry through the weekend and into next week.

Temperatures Return to November Levels

Afternoon highs will generally reach the 50s across much of the region through the end of the workweek, while overnight temperatures fall into the 30s and lower 40s.

Kansas City is forecast to reach approximately 57 degrees Wednesday, followed by highs in the mid-50s Thursday and Friday.

Nearby communities, including St. Joseph, Chillicothe, Warrensburg and Sedalia, will experience similar seasonal conditions.

Saturday Morning Brings the Coldest Temperatures

The NWS warns that temperatures could fall into the lower 30s Saturday morning, particularly across colder locations away from urban centers.

Some communities may approach freezing, creating concerns for sensitive outdoor vegetation.

Residents with vulnerable plants should consider protective measures before the weekend.

While Kansas City itself is forecast to remain above freezing, surrounding rural communities could experience colder readings.

Warmer Weather Returns Next Week

After the chilly weekend mornings, temperatures are expected to climb steadily.

Highs should return to the upper 50s and lower 60s by Sunday, with additional warming anticipated Monday through Wednesday.

Some locations could reach the middle to upper 60s next week.

With generally dry weather expected after Wednesday's drizzle, outdoor conditions should improve heading into the weekend.

Residents can monitor updated local forecasts at weather.gov/eax.