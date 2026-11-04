Florida Weather Alert Nov. 4: 4-5 Ft Surf, Flooding Threats

Photo: Country Herald

Melbourne, FL – Two dangerous weather conditions are affecting Florida's Atlantic coast Wednesday, Nov. 4, as residents deal with lingering flooding and beachgoers face life-threatening rip currents. Despite improving weather conditions, officials warn that coastal hazards remain serious.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Melbourne, a flood warning remains in effect until 9:30 a.m. Wednesday for portions of Brevard, Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin counties. The warning follows extreme rainfall Monday that caused widespread flooding and numerous road closures.

Flooding Continues Along Florida's Coast

Communities including Palm Bay, Sebastian, Vero Beach, Fort Pierce, Port St. Lucie and Stuart are within the affected coastal corridor.

Forecasters warn that floodwaters may take time to recede, even as rainfall decreases. Additional showers could worsen existing flooding.

Motorists should remain alert for road closures and never attempt to drive through flooded streets.

Dangerous Surf Threatens Atlantic Beaches

Meanwhile, a high risk of rip currents extends across all Atlantic beaches along Florida's Volusia, Space and Treasure coasts Wednesday.

The NWS forecasts surf heights of 4 to 5 feet, with numerous strong, potentially life-threatening rip currents expected.

Officials strongly advise staying out of the ocean and following instructions from lifeguards and local beach patrols.

Drier Weather Arrives Before the Weekend

Relief is expected as warmer, drier conditions develop Thursday and Friday.

Afternoon temperatures should reach 83 to 87 degrees Thursday, with rain chances generally around 10%.

By Saturday and Sunday, highs are expected to ease into the upper 70s and lower 80s, with mostly dry conditions continuing.

However, sunny skies do not guarantee safe swimming conditions. Residents and visitors should continue monitoring official beach forecasts and local safety advisories.

For updates, visit weather.gov/mlb.