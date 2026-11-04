Duluth, MN Weather Nov. 4: Up to 1.5 Inches of Rain, Snow Next

Photo: Country Herald

Duluth, MN – A significant weather shift is underway across northeastern Minnesota Wednesday, Nov. 4, as widespread rainfall continues before colder temperatures bring the possibility of the season's next snow showers. Some communities could receive up to 1.5 inches of additional rainfall before conditions improve.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Duluth, rain will continue Wednesday before gradually tapering off overnight into Thursday morning. The greatest additional rainfall is expected across Minnesota's Arrowhead region, including areas near Grand Marais, Grand Portage, Ely and Two Harbors.

Up to 1.5 Inches of Additional Rain Expected

Forecasters predict an additional 1 to 1.5 inches of precipitation in portions of the Arrowhead through early Friday, while areas farther southwest generally receive lighter amounts.

Communities around Duluth, Grand Rapids, Brainerd and St. Cloud could see varying rainfall totals, with some locations receiving approximately 0.25 to 0.5 inches.

Wet roads and reduced visibility may affect drivers during periods of heavier rainfall.

Snow Possible Thursday Night

As colder air moves into the Northland Thursday, lake-effect rain and snow showers could develop across Iron County in northern Wisconsin.

The NWS says minor snow accumulation is possible Thursday evening into Thursday night, with amounts generally ranging from a dusting to 0.2 inches.

Temperatures around Duluth are expected to fall from the lower 50s Wednesday into the 30s by early Friday.

Sunshine Returns for the Weekend

Mostly cloudy to overcast skies will continue through Thursday before sunshine gradually returns Friday.

The weekend looks considerably drier, with daytime temperatures generally reaching the 40s and overnight readings dropping into the upper 20s and 30s.

Residents traveling across northeastern Minnesota and northern Wisconsin should monitor changing road conditions as rain gives way to colder weather.

For updated forecasts, visit weather.gov/dlh.