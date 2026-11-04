Chicago, IL Weather Nov. 4: 3 Days of Cooling, 28° Lows Possible

Photo: Country Herald

Chicago, IL – A sharp temperature change is heading toward northeastern Illinois this week as a cold front pushes through Wednesday, Nov. 4, replacing unusually mild conditions with chilly November weather. Some inland communities could see overnight temperatures fall as low as 28 degrees by Friday night.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Chicago, much more seasonable conditions will arrive behind Wednesday morning's cold front, with Friday into early Saturday expected to be the coolest period of the upcoming stretch.

Temperatures Drop Nearly 20 Degrees

Wednesday will remain relatively mild, with afternoon highs ranging from 58 to 67 degrees across the Chicago metropolitan area and surrounding northern Illinois communities.

However, breezy conditions and isolated light showers or patchy drizzle could continue through Wednesday evening.

Thursday brings another round of scattered showers, particularly near and north of Interstate 80 during the afternoon.

High temperatures Thursday will reach only 54 to 60 degrees before falling into the upper 30s and 40s overnight.

Friday Brings the Coldest Air

By Friday, afternoon highs are expected to reach just 47 to 52 degrees.

Overnight temperatures could drop to between 28 and 42 degrees, with the coldest readings expected away from Lake Michigan.

Communities farther inland may experience near-freezing or below-freezing temperatures, while Chicago and locations near the Indiana lakeshore remain comparatively warmer.

Lake-effect rain showers are also possible across northwest Indiana late Thursday night into Friday.

Weekend Weather Improves

Saturday should bring partly sunny skies with highs between 49 and 54 degrees.

By Sunday, temperatures recover slightly, reaching 54 to 59 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

Residents should prepare for colder mornings, particularly Friday night into Saturday, and monitor updated forecasts for localized freezing temperatures.

For the latest information, visit weather.gov/Chicago.