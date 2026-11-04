Central California Weather Nov. 4: Dense Fog Cuts Visibility Then 67°

Photo: Country Herald

HANFORD, CA – Dense fog could reduce visibility to a quarter-mile or less across portions of California's San Joaquin Valley early Wednesday, Nov. 4, creating hazardous driving conditions before sunshine returns and temperatures begin climbing into the 70s later in the week.

The National Weather Service in Hanford issued a Dense Fog Advisory from midnight until 10 a.m. PST Wednesday, covering communities including Fresno, Hanford, Visalia, Lemoore, Selma, Madera, Merced, Tulare and Porterville.

Forecasters warned that dense fog could significantly reduce visibility along major transportation corridors, including State Routes 33, 41, 43, 99, 140, 145, 152, 168, 180 and 198.

Motorists traveling during the Wednesday morning commute should prepare for rapidly changing visibility, particularly in areas where fog becomes thickest. The Weather Service advises drivers to reduce speed, use headlights and maintain additional following distance.

In Hanford, patchy fog is expected to develop after 4 a.m., with more widespread fog possible before 10 a.m. Wednesday. Conditions should gradually improve as skies become sunny, with afternoon temperatures reaching approximately 67 degrees.

Fog could return Wednesday night, with patchy fog possible before 9 p.m. and again after 4 a.m. Thursday. Overnight temperatures will fall to around 49 degrees.

Thursday, Nov. 5, begins mostly cloudy before sunshine develops, with temperatures climbing to approximately 70 degrees. Northwest winds will remain light, around 5 mph during the afternoon.

By Friday, Nov. 6, sunny skies and a high near 72 degrees are forecast, followed by mostly clear conditions Friday night and temperatures near 50 degrees.

The warming trend continues into the weekend, with Saturday reaching approximately 75 degrees and Sunday climbing to around 76 degrees under sunny skies.

Monday is expected to remain mostly sunny with another high near 76 degrees, while Tuesday brings sunshine and temperatures near 74.

The immediate concern remains Wednesday morning's dense fog, with drivers across the affected San Joaquin Valley communities urged to allow extra travel time until visibility improves.