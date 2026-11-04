Southern California Weather Nov. 4-8: San Diego Warms to 86° Saturday After Morning Drizzle

Photo: Country Herald

SAN DIEGO, CA – San Diego is expected to trade early morning drizzle for several days of sunshine and steadily warmer temperatures, with afternoon highs climbing from 73 degrees Wednesday to 86 degrees Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service in San Diego forecasts patchy drizzle through 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, before skies turn mostly sunny during the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to reach 73 degrees, with north winds around 5 mph becoming westerly later in the day.

Wednesday night will bring partly cloudy skies and temperatures falling to around 59 degrees, setting up a warmer stretch heading into the weekend.

Thursday, Nov. 5, marks the beginning of the warming trend, with mostly sunny skies and an afternoon high near 77 degrees. Winds will remain light, becoming westerly around 5 mph during the afternoon. Overnight temperatures will again settle near 59 degrees.

By Friday, Nov. 6, temperatures are forecast to reach 83 degrees under sunny skies, a 10-degree increase from Wednesday's projected high. Mostly clear conditions will continue Friday night, with temperatures falling to around 62 degrees.

Saturday, Nov. 7, is expected to be the warmest day of the period, with sunshine and a high near 86 degrees. That would put afternoon temperatures 13 degrees above Wednesday's forecast high.

Saturday night will remain mostly clear, with a low around 65 degrees.

The warm weather is expected to continue Sunday, Nov. 8, with sunny skies and temperatures reaching approximately 85 degrees. Sunday night will bring partly cloudy conditions and a low near 67 degrees.

Looking into early next week, the Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies Monday with a high near 83 degrees, followed by another mostly sunny day Tuesday with temperatures around 80 degrees.

No additional precipitation is indicated in the supplied San Diego forecast after Wednesday morning's patchy drizzle.

Residents can expect a generally dry, increasingly warm stretch through the weekend, followed by modest cooling early next week.