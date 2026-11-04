Southern California Weather Nov. 4-9: Los Angeles Warms From 76° to 86° Sunday as Sunshine Dominates Weekend

Photo: Country Herald

LOS ANGELES, CA – A steady warming trend will bring increasingly warm afternoons to downtown and eastern Los Angeles through the weekend, with temperatures climbing from the middle 70s Wednesday to approximately 86 degrees Sunday under mostly sunny skies.

According to the National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard, Wednesday, Nov. 4, will bring sunshine and a high near 76 degrees in East Los Angeles. Calm winds will become southwesterly around 5 mph during the morning.

Wednesday night will turn partly cloudy, with temperatures falling to around 57 degrees. West-northwest winds near 5 mph will shift north during the evening.

The warming trend strengthens Thursday, Nov. 5, when mostly sunny skies accompany an afternoon high near 80 degrees. North-northeast winds around 5 mph will become west-southwest during the afternoon.

Thursday night will remain mostly clear, with temperatures dropping to approximately 58 degrees.

By Friday, Nov. 6, sunshine will push afternoon temperatures to around 84 degrees, continuing a stretch of increasingly warm weather across the East Los Angeles forecast area.

Friday night temperatures will settle near 59 degrees under mostly clear skies.

Saturday, Nov. 7, brings another warm afternoon, with sunny skies and a high near 85 degrees. Overnight temperatures will remain relatively mild, falling to around 61 degrees.

Sunday, Nov. 8, is expected to be the warmest day of the period, with sunshine and temperatures reaching approximately 86 degrees — a 10-degree increase from Wednesday's forecast high.

The warm conditions continue into Monday, when temperatures are expected to reach around 84 degrees under sunny skies.

Tuesday brings a modest cooldown, with mostly sunny conditions and an afternoon high near 81 degrees.

No rain is indicated in the supplied East Los Angeles forecast through Tuesday.

Residents should expect increasingly warm afternoons through Sunday, followed by a slight temperature decline early next week while sunshine continues.