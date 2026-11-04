Portland, OR Weather Nov. 4-8: Rain, 63° Saturday

Photo: Country Herald

PORTLAND, OR – Rain is expected to return to Portland Wednesday, Nov. 4, with precipitation chances climbing to 90% Wednesday night before a temporary break Thursday. Another round of wet weather is forecast for the weekend, following a warmer Saturday afternoon with temperatures near 63 degrees.

According to the National Weather Service in Portland, Wednesday will begin with patchy fog before 8 a.m., followed by increasing clouds and rain likely mainly after 5 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 60%, with afternoon temperatures reaching approximately 58 degrees.

Wednesday night brings the highest rain probability of the period, with a 90% chance of precipitation. Rain is expected mainly before 8 p.m., with temperatures falling to around 48 degrees. South-southwest winds near 5 mph will become calm after midnight.

Thursday, Nov. 5, provides a break from the rain, with mostly sunny skies and a high near 59 degrees. Patchy fog could return between 11 p.m. and midnight Thursday night, followed by increasing clouds and a low near 45 degrees.

Friday, Nov. 6, brings a 30% chance of rain, mainly after 10 a.m. Cloudy skies are expected with a high near 59 degrees. A 30% chance of rain continues Friday evening before 10 p.m., with temperatures falling to around 48 degrees overnight.

Saturday, Nov. 7, is expected to be the warmest day of the forecast period, with partly sunny skies and temperatures reaching approximately 63 degrees.

However, another period of rain is forecast Saturday night, mainly between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Temperatures will fall to around 50 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.

Sunday, Nov. 8, brings another chance of rain, mainly before 10 a.m., with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 58 degrees.

Unsettled conditions could persist into early next week. A slight chance of rain remains Sunday night and Monday, followed by additional rain chances Monday night and Tuesday.

At Portland International Airport, temperatures were 48 degrees early Wednesday under overcast skies, with east winds around 10 mph and visibility of 7 miles.

Portland residents should prepare for the greatest likelihood of rain Wednesday night, a drier Thursday, and renewed precipitation opportunities from Friday through early next week.