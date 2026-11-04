Montana Weather Nov. 4-9: Glasgow Faces 29° Overnight Cold Before Sunshine Pushes Temperatures to 62° Sunday

Photo: Country Herald

GLASGOW, MT – Chilly overnight temperatures and patchy morning fog will give way to several days of sunshine in Glasgow, with afternoon highs climbing from the upper 40s Wednesday to the lower 60s by Sunday as a gradual warming trend develops across northeastern Montana.

According to the National Weather Service in Glasgow, Wednesday, Nov. 4, will begin with patchy fog before 8 a.m., followed by mostly sunny skies and a high near 47 degrees. Calm winds will become west-northwest around 6 mph during the afternoon.

Cloud cover will increase Wednesday night as temperatures fall to around 29 degrees. Winds will remain calm before becoming east-southeast around 6 mph after midnight.

Thursday, Nov. 5, begins a gradual warming trend, with partly sunny skies and an afternoon high near 50 degrees. South winds will range from 5 to 7 mph, while Thursday night temperatures settle near 32 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

Friday brings sunshine and a high near 52 degrees, with west winds of 5 to 9 mph. Temperatures will remain above freezing Friday night, falling to around 36 degrees.

The weekend will bring the warmest weather of the forecast period, beginning Saturday, Nov. 7, with sunny skies and a high near 56 degrees. Northwest winds of 8 to 10 mph could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday night will turn mostly clear, with temperatures dropping to around 33 degrees.

Sunday, Nov. 8, is forecast to reach approximately 62 degrees under mostly sunny skies, marking a 15-degree increase from Wednesday's expected high.

West winds Sunday night could gust as high as 23 mph, with temperatures falling to around 38 degrees.

The mild pattern continues Monday with mostly sunny skies and a high near 55 degrees, followed by another high near 57 degrees Tuesday.

No measurable precipitation is indicated in the supplied Glasgow forecast through Tuesday.

Residents should expect patchy fog early Wednesday, chilly nights through Saturday and increasingly mild afternoons heading into Sunday.