Oregon Weather Nov. 4-8: Eugene Faces 80% Rain Chance

Photo: Country Herald

EUGENE, OR – Rain is expected to return to Eugene Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 4, with an 80% chance of precipitation before another round of wet weather develops Saturday night and continues into Sunday. Temperatures will briefly climb into the mid-60s Saturday before cooling again.

According to the National Weather Service forecast for Eugene, Wednesday will begin partly sunny, with temperatures reaching approximately 60 degrees. Rain is expected mainly after 5 p.m., when precipitation chances increase to 80%.

Wednesday night will remain unsettled, with rain likely mainly before midnight. The chance of precipitation is 70%, with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures falling to around 45 degrees. Southwest winds near 6 mph will become calm after midnight.

Thursday, Nov. 5, offers a break from the rain. Mostly cloudy conditions will gradually give way to sunshine, with afternoon temperatures near 60 degrees and calm winds.

Clouds increase again Thursday night as temperatures drop to approximately 40 degrees.

Friday, Nov. 6, will be mostly cloudy with a high near 62 degrees, followed by partly cloudy skies Friday night and a low around 42 degrees.

Saturday, Nov. 7, brings the warmest temperatures of the period, with partly sunny skies and an afternoon high near 65 degrees.

However, another change arrives Saturday night. Rain becomes likely mainly after 10 p.m., with increasing clouds and temperatures falling to around 46 degrees.

Sunday, Nov. 8, is expected to remain cloudy, with rain likely mainly before 10 a.m. Afternoon temperatures will reach only about 56 degrees, roughly 9 degrees cooler than Saturday.

The unsettled pattern continues into early next week, with slight rain chances Sunday night and Monday, followed by additional chances Monday night and Tuesday.

At Eugene's Mahlon Sweet Field, fog was reported early Wednesday with visibility down to one-quarter mile and a temperature of 36 degrees, highlighting reduced visibility during the early morning hours.

Residents should expect rain Wednesday evening, a drier stretch Thursday through much of Saturday, and another period of likely rain beginning Saturday night.