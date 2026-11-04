Eureka, CA Weather Nov. 4-8: Fog Before Weekend Rain

Photo: Country Herald

EUREKA, CA – A stretch of mostly dry weather along California's North Coast is expected to give way to renewed rain chances Saturday night, Nov. 7, with occasional precipitation possible through Tuesday. Eureka will see daytime highs near 60 degrees before the wetter pattern develops.

According to the National Weather Service in Eureka, patchy fog will be an early concern Wednesday, Nov. 4, followed by increasing clouds and an afternoon high near 60 degrees. Fog is expected to develop before 10 a.m., with northwest winds around 6 mph later in the day.

Wednesday night brings mostly cloudy skies and another round of patchy fog after 1 a.m. Temperatures will fall to approximately 46 degrees.

Thursday, Nov. 5, begins mostly cloudy before sunshine gradually develops. Afternoon temperatures will again reach around 60 degrees, with northwest winds between 6 and 10 mph. Thursday night will be partly cloudy, with a low near 45 degrees.

Friday and Saturday offer the driest stretch before rain chances return. Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 60 degrees, followed by mostly clear skies and an overnight low around 47.

Saturday, Nov. 7, will be mostly sunny with a high near 62 degrees, the warmest temperature in the forecast period through Sunday.

Conditions begin changing Saturday night, when a slight chance of rain develops after 10 p.m. Clouds will increase, with temperatures dropping to around 49 degrees.

Sunday, Nov. 8, brings another slight chance of rain before 10 a.m., followed by mostly cloudy skies and a high near 60 degrees.

The unsettled pattern could continue into early next week. A slight chance of rain is forecast Monday, Monday night and Tuesday, with daytime highs near 60 to 61 degrees.

The National Weather Service forecast does not specify rainfall totals for the weekend or early next week, and the chances of precipitation remain limited.

Residents along the Eureka coast should expect fog during the first half of the week, a relatively dry Friday and Saturday, and several opportunities for light rain beginning Saturday night.