Southern Oregon Weather Nov. 7-8: Medford 69°, Then Rain

Photo: Country Herald

MEDFORD, OR – Southern Oregon's Rogue Valley is heading toward a warmer, mostly dry stretch of November weather, with temperatures in Medford expected to climb from 58 degrees Wednesday, Nov. 4, to nearly 70 degrees Saturday before cooler conditions and a slight chance of rain arrive Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service in Medford, increasing clouds are expected Wednesday, with an afternoon high near 58 degrees and light, variable winds. Wednesday night will remain mostly cloudy as temperatures fall to around 40 degrees.

Thursday, Nov. 5, brings improving conditions, with mostly cloudy skies gradually giving way to sunshine. Afternoon temperatures will reach approximately 60 degrees, followed by partly cloudy skies and a low near 36 degrees Thursday night.

The warming trend continues Friday, Nov. 6, as mostly sunny skies push temperatures to around 64 degrees. Mostly clear conditions are expected Friday night, with temperatures falling to approximately 39 degrees.

Saturday, Nov. 7, will be the warmest day of the forecast period, with mostly sunny skies and a high near 69 degrees. That represents an 11-degree increase from Wednesday's projected high.

However, conditions begin changing late Saturday night. A slight chance of rain develops after 4 a.m. Sunday, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures falling to around 41 degrees.

Sunday, Nov. 8, brings a slight chance of rain before 10 a.m., followed by partly sunny skies and a high near 59 degrees. That would mark a 10-degree temperature drop from Saturday's afternoon high.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected Sunday night, with temperatures near 39 degrees.

Monday, Nov. 9, offers another period of partly sunny weather, with temperatures recovering to around 61 degrees. A slight chance of rain returns Monday night, followed by another slight chance Tuesday as highs reach approximately 64 degrees.

At Rogue Valley International Airport, temperatures were 36 degrees early Wednesday under clear skies, with calm winds and visibility of 10 miles.

For Medford residents, the main weather change will be Saturday's warmer afternoon followed by cooler temperatures and limited rain chances beginning early Sunday. The forecast does not specify rainfall totals for the weekend.