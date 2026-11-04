Idaho Weather Nov. 4-9: Boise Faces 33° Thursday Night Before Sunshine Brings 66° Sunday

Photo: Country Herald

BOISE, ID – Chilly overnight temperatures will give way to a stretch of warmer afternoons in Boise this week, with sunshine returning ahead of a weekend that could see temperatures climb into the middle 60s.

According to the National Weather Service in Boise, Wednesday, Nov. 4, will begin with partly sunny skies before gradually becoming sunny. Afternoon temperatures are expected to reach approximately 59 degrees, with calm winds becoming west-northwest around 8 mph.

Cloud cover will increase Wednesday night as temperatures fall to around 39 degrees. Winds are expected to remain calm.

Thursday, Nov. 5, brings a brief cooldown, with cloudy skies through midmorning before gradual clearing and an afternoon high near 56 degrees. West-northwest winds will remain light at 5 to 7 mph.

The coldest temperatures of the period are expected Thursday night, when mostly clear skies allow readings to fall to approximately 33 degrees. West-northwest winds around 5 mph will become calm during the evening.

Friday marks the beginning of a gradual warming trend, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures climbing back to around 59 degrees. Overnight lows will remain cool, falling to approximately 36 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

By Saturday, Nov. 7, Boise temperatures are forecast to reach 64 degrees, with sunshine throughout the day. Saturday night will be milder than previous nights, with a low near 43 degrees.

Sunday, Nov. 8, brings another increase in temperatures, with mostly sunny skies and a high near 66 degrees.

The warmer pattern is expected to continue into early next week. Monday will be partly sunny with a high near 65 degrees, followed by mostly sunny conditions Tuesday and another high near 66 degrees.

No rain or snow is indicated in the supplied Boise forecast through Tuesday.

Residents should expect the coldest morning Friday, followed by increasingly comfortable afternoon temperatures and mostly dry weather through the weekend.