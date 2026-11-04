Western Washington Weather Nov. 4-8: Seattle Faces 80% Rain Chance Wednesday Night Before 70% Friday

Photo: Country Herald

SEATTLE, WA – Seattle is heading into a wetter stretch of November weather, with an 80% chance of rain Wednesday night followed by another round of likely rainfall Friday and additional wet conditions through the weekend.

According to the National Weather Service in Seattle, Wednesday, Nov. 4, will begin partly sunny, with temperatures reaching approximately 57 degrees. Rain chances increase to 30% after 4 p.m., setting the stage for more widespread precipitation overnight.

Wednesday night brings the first significant increase in rain chances, with precipitation expected before 2 a.m. and an 80% chance of measurable rainfall. Temperatures will fall to around 49 degrees, while south winds increase to 10 to 14 mph. Rainfall amounts are expected to remain below one-tenth of an inch.

Thursday, Nov. 5, offers a temporary break from the wetter pattern. Partly sunny skies are forecast with a high near 57 degrees and south-southwest winds around 9 mph. Clouds increase Thursday night as temperatures drop to approximately 48 degrees.

Friday, Nov. 6, marks another return to wet weather, with rain likely throughout the day and a 70% precipitation chance. Afternoon temperatures will reach around 55 degrees, with rainfall totals between one-tenth and one-quarter of an inch possible.

Rain remains likely Friday night, particularly before 4 a.m., with another 70% precipitation chance and overnight temperatures near 49 degrees.

Saturday, Nov. 7, will be somewhat warmer, reaching approximately 61 degrees. Rain remains possible before 10 a.m. and again after 4 p.m., with mostly cloudy skies between those periods.

Another round of rain is forecast Saturday night, mainly after 10 p.m., with temperatures falling to around 52 degrees.

Sunday, Nov. 8, brings continued unsettled conditions, with rain likely before 10 a.m. and a high near 56 degrees.

The unsettled pattern may continue into early next week. A slight chance of rain remains Sunday night and Monday, followed by another chance Monday night.

By Tuesday, Nov. 10, rain is again considered likely, with mostly cloudy conditions and temperatures reaching approximately 58 degrees.

Seattle residents should expect repeated opportunities for rainfall through the weekend, with Thursday providing the clearest break before wetter conditions return Friday.