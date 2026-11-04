Eastern Oregon Weather Nov. 4-5: Pendleton Fog, 50% Rain

Photo: Country Herald

PENDLETON, OR – Patchy freezing fog could affect Pendleton early Wednesday, Nov. 4, before sunshine lifts temperatures into the 50s. Rain chances will increase Wednesday night, followed by a warmer stretch that could bring temperatures into the mid-60s by Saturday.

According to the National Weather Service in Pendleton, patchy fog is expected Wednesday morning, with freezing fog possible before 7 a.m. Regular fog could linger until approximately 10 a.m. before skies clear and temperatures climb to around 54 degrees.

At Eastern Oregon Regional Airport, mist was reported early Wednesday with a temperature of 30 degrees and visibility of 3.5 miles. Calm conditions were not reported, with southeast winds around 8 mph and a wind chill near 24 degrees.

Wednesday night's forecast brings a 50% chance of showers, mainly after 11 p.m. Patchy fog could develop after 1 a.m., with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures falling to approximately 34 degrees. Rainfall amounts are expected to remain below one-tenth of an inch.

Thursday, Nov. 5, begins with a 30% chance of showers before 7 a.m. Clouds should gradually clear through the morning, giving way to sunshine and an afternoon high near 57 degrees. West winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday night will turn mostly clear, with temperatures falling to around 31 degrees.

Friday, Nov. 6, brings mostly cloudy skies and a high near 59 degrees, followed by another cool night with temperatures around 36 degrees.

Saturday, Nov. 7, offers the warmest afternoon of the period, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures reaching approximately 64 degrees, about 10 degrees warmer than Wednesday.

Clouds increase Saturday night, with temperatures falling to around 38 degrees.

Sunday, Nov. 8, brings a slight chance of showers and mostly cloudy skies, with afternoon temperatures near 59 degrees. Another slight chance of showers continues Sunday night.

Monday should be partly sunny with a high near 56 degrees, while Tuesday brings another slight chance of showers and temperatures near 62 degrees.

For Pendleton residents, the immediate concern is reduced visibility from early Wednesday fog, followed by a chance of overnight rain and a gradual warming trend into Saturday. Additional showers remain possible Sunday and early next week.