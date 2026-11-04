Washington Weather Nov. 4-7: Spokane Faces 80% Rain Chance Thursday Before 60° Saturday

Photo: Country Herald

SPOKANE, WA – Spokane is heading into a changing stretch of November weather, with sunshine Wednesday giving way to an 80% chance of rain and patchy fog Thursday before temperatures climb to around 60 degrees Saturday, Nov. 7.

According to the National Weather Service in Spokane, Wednesday, Nov. 4, will bring sunny skies and a high near 53 degrees. Conditions will change overnight as showers develop, mainly after 4 a.m. Thursday. Patchy fog is also expected before 11 p.m. Wednesday and again after 3 a.m., with temperatures falling to around 37 degrees.

Thursday, Nov. 5, brings the week's highest rain chances. Showers are expected mainly before 10 a.m., with an 80% probability of precipitation. Patchy fog could linger until approximately 7 a.m., potentially reducing visibility during the morning commute.

Despite the high probability of rain, the National Weather Service expects precipitation totals of less than one-tenth of an inch during both the Wednesday night and Thursday forecast periods.

Thursday's afternoon high will reach approximately 52 degrees, with southwest winds of 3 to 5 mph. Conditions should improve Thursday night, bringing partly cloudy skies and a low near 37 degrees.

Friday, Nov. 6, will remain mostly cloudy with a high near 54 degrees. Temperatures will dip to around 38 degrees Friday night before a warmer Saturday arrives.

Saturday, Nov. 7, is expected to be the warmest day of the stretch, with partly sunny skies and a high near 60 degrees, about 8 degrees warmer than Thursday. Mostly cloudy conditions return Saturday night, with a low around 41 degrees.

The dry stretch may not last through the entire weekend. Sunday carries a 20% chance of showers before 10 a.m., with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 56 degrees.

Looking into early next week, Monday should be partly sunny with a high near 55 degrees. Shower chances return Monday night and Tuesday, with a 30% probability of precipitation during both periods.

Spokane residents should prepare for wet conditions and patchy fog early Thursday, followed by improving weather and a warmer Saturday before additional shower chances return.