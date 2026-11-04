Nevada Weather Nov. 4-8: Reno Warms From 56° Wednesday to 68° Sunday Under Sunny Skies

Photo: Country Herald

RENO, NV – Reno is heading into a steady November warmup, with afternoon temperatures rising from the mid-50s Wednesday to the upper 60s by Sunday, Nov. 8. Sunshine is expected throughout the stretch, while overnight temperatures remain considerably cooler, falling into the 30s and lower 40s.

According to the National Weather Service in Reno, Wednesday, Nov. 4, will bring sunny skies and a high near 56 degrees following an overnight low around 32 degrees. Calm winds are expected, with partly cloudy skies developing Wednesday night as temperatures fall to approximately 35 degrees.

Thursday, Nov. 5, will continue the warming trend, with sunshine and a high near 59 degrees. Mostly clear skies and calm winds are expected Thursday night, with temperatures again dropping to around 35 degrees.

The warmup becomes more noticeable heading into the weekend. Friday, Nov. 6, will be sunny with a high near 61 degrees, followed by mostly clear skies and an overnight low near 37 degrees.

Saturday, Nov. 7, will bring another sunny afternoon as temperatures climb to approximately 64 degrees. Saturday night will remain mostly clear, with a low near 40 degrees.

Sunday, Nov. 8, is expected to be the warmest day of the forecast period, with sunshine and a high near 68 degrees. That represents a 12-degree increase from Wednesday's forecast high of 56 degrees.

The relatively mild conditions are expected to continue into early next week. Monday will be mostly sunny with a high near 66 degrees, followed by partly cloudy skies and a low around 40 degrees. Tuesday is forecast to be mostly sunny with a high near 65 degrees.

The forecast indicates no precipitation through Tuesday, giving Reno several consecutive days of dry weather.

Residents should expect chilly mornings followed by increasingly mild afternoons, with the warmest conditions arriving Sunday before temperatures ease slightly early next week.