Northern California Weather Nov. 4-8: 72° in Sacramento

Photo: Country Herald

SACRAMENTO, CA – Sacramento is heading into a stretch of sunny November weather, with afternoon temperatures climbing into the upper 60s and lower 70s through the weekend. Highs could reach 72 degrees Sunday, Nov. 8, while overnight temperatures fall into the mid-40s.

According to the National Weather Service in Sacramento, Wednesday, Nov. 4, will bring sunny skies and a high near 68 degrees. North-northwest winds of 6 to 11 mph could gust as high as 22 mph during the day.

Clouds will increase Wednesday night as temperatures fall to around 47 degrees. Thursday, Nov. 5, will begin partly sunny before gradually turning sunny, with afternoon temperatures reaching approximately 71 degrees. North-northwest winds will remain near 6 mph.

Thursday night is expected to be the coolest night of the forecast period, with clear skies and temperatures dropping to around 45 degrees. Calm winds are expected overnight.

Friday, Nov. 6, will bring another sunny afternoon with a high near 69 degrees. Mostly clear skies will continue Friday night, with temperatures falling to around 47 degrees.

The weekend looks similarly mild. Saturday, Nov. 7, is forecast to be sunny with a high near 71 degrees, followed by mostly clear skies and a low near 47 degrees Saturday night.

Sunday, Nov. 8, could be the warmest day of the stretch, with sunshine and a high near 72 degrees. Temperatures will fall to around 49 degrees Sunday night under partly cloudy skies.

The dry weather pattern is expected to continue into early next week. Monday will be mostly sunny with a high near 71 degrees, followed by partly cloudy skies and a low near 48 degrees. Tuesday is also forecast to be sunny with a high near 71 degrees.

At Sacramento Executive Airport, temperatures were 50 degrees early Wednesday, with clear skies, north winds near 5 mph and visibility of 10 miles.

Residents can expect several consecutive days of sunshine, mild afternoons and cooler mornings, with no precipitation indicated in the National Weather Service forecast through Tuesday.