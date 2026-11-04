South Dakota Weather Nov. 4-9: Sioux Falls Faces 70% Rain Chance, 30 MPH Gusts Before Weekend Warmup to 60°

Photo: Country Herald

SIOUX FALLS, SD – Rain, gusty northwest winds and falling overnight temperatures will shape the middle of the week in Sioux Falls before drier conditions arrive Thursday and a gradual warming trend pushes afternoon highs toward 60 degrees by Monday.

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls reports a 70% chance of showers Wednesday, Nov. 4, mainly after 11 a.m. Temperatures are expected to reach only 45 degrees, with northwest winds of 15 to 20 mph and gusts as high as 30 mph.

The agency's Hazardous Weather Outlook, issued at 2:44 a.m. Wednesday, covers portions of southeastern South Dakota, northwest Iowa, southwest Minnesota and northeast Nebraska. It indicates drizzle and light rain will continue Wednesday, with additional rainfall of half an inch or less across the outlook area.

Northwest winds could gust between 25 and 35 mph across portions of the region before rain diminishes through Wednesday night.

In Sioux Falls, showers remain possible Wednesday evening, with a 40% chance of precipitation mainly before 11 p.m. Overnight temperatures will fall to around 38 degrees, while northwest winds continue gusting as high as 25 mph.

Thursday, Nov. 5, brings mostly cloudy skies and a high near 46 degrees. North winds of 10 to 15 mph could gust to 20 mph before gradually weakening overnight.

Temperatures will drop to approximately 31 degrees Thursday night, followed by a high near 45 degrees Friday.

The National Weather Service outlook also highlights colder conditions Friday and Saturday mornings across the broader region, with lows ranging from the middle 20s to middle 30s.

A weekend warming trend begins Saturday, when Sioux Falls reaches approximately 52 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Sunday will bring sunshine and a high near 55 degrees.

By Monday, Nov. 9, temperatures are forecast to climb to around 60 degrees, with sunny skies continuing.

Residents should expect Wednesday's rain and gusty winds to give way to colder mornings Friday and Saturday, followed by a noticeably milder start to next week.