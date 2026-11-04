Colorado Weather Nov. 4-5: Up to 10 Inches of Mountain Snow as Colorado Springs Faces 80% Rain Chance and Possible Snow Mix

Photo: Country Herald

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO – A developing weather system could bring up to 10 inches of snow to Colorado's central mountains Wednesday into early Thursday, while Colorado Springs faces increasing rain chances, possible thunderstorms and a rain-snow mix overnight.

According to the National Weather Service in Pueblo, showers are expected across portions of central, south-central and southeastern Colorado, with the heaviest snowfall concentrated in higher elevations.

Mountain locations could receive 4 to 10 inches of snow, while other higher-elevation areas may see 1 to 4 inches. The Weather Service warned that slick road conditions will be possible along mountain roadways.

In Colorado Springs, Wednesday, Nov. 4, will begin mostly cloudy before some afternoon clearing. Temperatures are expected to reach approximately 54 degrees, with a 30% chance of precipitation. Showers could develop between 4 and 5 p.m., followed by a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m.

Conditions become wetter Wednesday night, when rain showers are expected before 2 a.m., followed by a chance of rain and snow showers. Thunder remains possible, with precipitation chances increasing to 80%.

Overnight temperatures will fall to around 33 degrees. However, the Weather Service expects little or no snow accumulation in Colorado Springs.

By Thursday morning, lingering showers across the broader region should gradually dissipate. Colorado Springs will become sunny with a high near 56 degrees.

Friday will remain mostly sunny with a high around 56 degrees, followed by a low near 32 degrees overnight.

Weekend temperatures will begin climbing, reaching 58 degrees Saturday and 64 degrees Sunday under sunny skies.

The warming trend continues Monday, when Colorado Springs could reach 68 degrees before temperatures settle near 64 degrees Tuesday.

Residents traveling through Colorado's higher mountain elevations should prepare for potentially slick roads Wednesday night into Thursday morning, while Colorado Springs can expect improving conditions and warmer afternoons heading into the weekend.