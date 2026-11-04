Western Colorado Weather Nov. 4-10: Grand Junction Faces 70% Rain Chance Wednesday Before Sunshine and 60° Warmth

Photo: Country Herald

GRAND JUNCTION, CO – Rain showers and gusty afternoon winds are expected in Grand Junction Wednesday, Nov. 4, before a stretch of sunshine and gradually warming temperatures brings highs near 60 degrees to western Colorado early next week.

According to the National Weather Service, Grand Junction faces a 70% chance of precipitation Wednesday, with showers becoming likely after 1 p.m. Temperatures will reach approximately 53 degrees as clouds increase throughout the day.

East-southeast winds of 5 to 10 mph will shift northwest during the afternoon, with gusts reaching 20 mph.

Rain chances will decrease Wednesday night, although a 30% chance of showers remains, mainly before 8 p.m. Patchy fog could develop after 5 a.m. Thursday as temperatures fall to around 38 degrees.

Thursday, Nov. 5, marks the beginning of a drier weather pattern, with mostly sunny skies and a high near 55 degrees. East winds around 5 mph will become northerly during the afternoon.

Clouds will increase Thursday night, with temperatures dropping to approximately 39 degrees.

Friday will bring mostly sunny conditions and a high near 56 degrees, followed by mostly clear skies and an overnight low around 36 degrees.

The weekend will feature improving conditions, with sunshine Saturday and temperatures reaching 57 degrees. Saturday night will remain mostly clear, with lows near 38 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny and slightly warmer, with afternoon temperatures reaching approximately 59 degrees before falling to around 40 degrees overnight.

The warming trend will continue into the following workweek. Monday is expected to bring mostly sunny skies and a high near 60 degrees, followed by partly cloudy conditions and a low around 40 degrees.

Tuesday will remain mostly sunny, with another high near 60 degrees.

For Grand Junction residents, Wednesday afternoon presents the highest rain chance of the forecast period, while Thursday through Tuesday offers a generally dry outlook with increasingly mild afternoon temperatures.