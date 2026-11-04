South-Central Kansas Weather Nov. 5-10: Wichita Faces Thursday Showers Before Sunshine Brings 68° Warmth Early Next Week

Photo: Country Herald

WICHITA, KS – A brief chance of rain Thursday will interrupt an otherwise dry stretch of weather in Wichita, with afternoon temperatures dipping into the middle 50s before sunshine and warmer conditions return through the weekend and early next week.

According to the National Weather Service in Wichita, Thursday, Nov. 5, carries a 30% chance of showers, mainly before 2 p.m. Temperatures are expected to reach approximately 56 degrees, with north-northwest winds of 5 to 7 mph.

The unsettled weather follows a sunny Wednesday, Nov. 4, when temperatures are forecast to reach 61 degrees. West-northwest winds will remain relatively light at 3 to 8 mph before mostly clear skies develop overnight, allowing temperatures to fall to around 45 degrees.

Thursday's rain chance will give way to a cooler, drier pattern heading into Friday. Clouds will gradually decrease Thursday night, with temperatures dropping to approximately 40 degrees and north winds of 3 to 5 mph.

Friday will bring sunshine and a high near 56 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies will return Friday night as temperatures fall to around 38 degrees, the lowest forecast temperature through the weekend.

Saturday, Nov. 7, will feature mostly sunny skies and a high near 58 degrees. Temperatures will fall to around 40 degrees Saturday night under partly cloudy skies.

A more noticeable warming trend begins Sunday, when sunshine returns and afternoon temperatures climb to approximately 64 degrees. Clear skies are expected Sunday night, with lows near 42 degrees.

By Monday, Nov. 9, Wichita could reach 67 degrees under sunny skies, followed by a clear night with temperatures around 46 degrees.

Tuesday will continue the warming trend, with sunshine and a high near 68 degrees.

For Wichita residents, Thursday offers the main opportunity for rain, followed by several dry days and a gradual return to warmer afternoon temperatures through early next week.