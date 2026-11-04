North Dakota Weather Nov. 4-9: Grand Forks Faces 29 MPH Gusts, 18° Thursday Night Before Weekend Warmup

Photo: Country Herald

GRAND FORKS, ND – Gusty north winds and a sharp overnight temperature drop will bring colder conditions to the Grand Forks area through Thursday night, with temperatures falling to around 18 degrees before a weekend warmup pushes afternoon highs into the 50s.

According to the National Weather Service forecast for East Grand Forks, Minnesota, directly across the Red River from Grand Forks, Wednesday, Nov. 4, will bring mostly cloudy skies after morning patchy fog, with temperatures reaching approximately 47 degrees.

North winds of 15 to 17 mph could gust as high as 28 mph during the day, keeping conditions breezy despite afternoon temperatures approaching the upper 40s.

Wednesday night, temperatures will fall to around 29 degrees as north winds continue near 17 mph, with gusts reaching 29 mph.

The coldest conditions arrive Thursday night, following a daytime high near 40 degrees Thursday, Nov. 5. Clouds are expected to gradually decrease during the day, while north winds of 7 to 16 mph could gust as high as 26 mph.

By Thursday night, temperatures are forecast to plunge to approximately 18 degrees under partly cloudy skies. Winds should weaken to around 5 mph before becoming calm during the evening.

Friday brings a modest recovery, with mostly sunny skies and a high near 43 degrees. Temperatures will fall to around 25 degrees Friday night.

A more noticeable warmup develops Saturday, when afternoon temperatures climb to around 53 degrees under mostly sunny skies. South winds of 9 to 14 mph could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday remains sunny with a high near 53 degrees, followed by partly cloudy skies and an overnight low near 34 degrees.

By Monday, Nov. 9, temperatures are expected to reach approximately 57 degrees, although west-northwest winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Residents in the Grand Forks and East Grand Forks area should prepare for the coldest overnight temperatures Thursday, followed by milder afternoons through the weekend and another round of gusty winds Monday.