Southern Colorado Weather Nov. 4-5: Pueblo Faces 80% Rain Chance and Possible Thunderstorms as Mountains Brace for Up to 10 Inches of Snow

Photo: Country Herald

PUEBLO, CO – Rain showers and possible thunderstorms are expected to move through Pueblo Wednesday night, Nov. 4, bringing an 80% chance of precipitation before sunshine returns Thursday. Farther west, Colorado's central mountains could receive up to 10 inches of snow as the weather system crosses the region.

According to the National Weather Service in Pueblo, showers are expected across portions of central, south-central and southeastern Colorado Wednesday into early Thursday, with the heaviest snow concentrated in higher elevations.

The agency's Hazardous Weather Outlook calls for 4 to 10 inches of snow along the central mountains, with generally 1 to 4 inches possible across other mountain ranges. Slick road conditions could develop along mountain roadways.

In Pueblo, Wednesday's daytime forecast remains relatively mild, with partly sunny skies becoming sunny and temperatures reaching approximately 57 degrees. A slight chance of showers develops after 4 p.m., with precipitation chances near 20%.

Conditions will become wetter Wednesday night as showers and thunderstorms move into the area.

The Weather Service forecasts an 80% chance of precipitation, with showers and thunderstorms possible before 3 a.m., followed by additional showers. Rainfall amounts between one-quarter and one-half inch are possible, while overnight temperatures fall to around 38 degrees.

Thursday, Nov. 5, will bring improving conditions, with only a 10% chance of showers before 7 a.m. Skies will gradually become sunny, and afternoon temperatures should reach 58 degrees.

Friday will remain mostly sunny with a high near 58 degrees, followed by mostly clear skies and an overnight low around 34 degrees.

The weekend will bring a gradual warming trend. Saturday will be sunny with a high near 60 degrees, while Sunday climbs to approximately 64 degrees.

By Monday, temperatures could reach 69 degrees under sunny skies before easing to around 65 degrees Tuesday.

Residents in Pueblo should expect the greatest rain and thunderstorm potential Wednesday night, while travelers heading into Colorado's higher mountain elevations could encounter snow-covered or slick roads before conditions improve Thursday.