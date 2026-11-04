Wyoming Weather Nov. 4-9: Riverton Faces 27° Overnight Cold Before Sunshine Pushes Temperatures to 60° Sunday

Photo: Country Herald

RIVERTON, WY – Chilly overnight temperatures will continue across Riverton through the end of the workweek before a gradual warming trend brings sunshine and afternoon highs near 60 degrees Sunday, offering a milder finish to the first full week of November.

According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wednesday, Nov. 4, will bring mostly cloudy skies and a high near 52 degrees. Winds will remain light and variable, with no precipitation indicated in the local forecast.

Temperatures will fall to around 27 degrees Wednesday night under partly cloudy skies, with calm winds becoming south-southwest around 5 mph.

Thursday, Nov. 5, brings another afternoon in the lower 50s, with a high near 53 degrees and increasing cloud cover. Winds will remain light and variable during the day.

Thursday night will stay mostly cloudy, with temperatures falling to around 31 degrees. Calm winds are expected to become easterly around 6 mph during the evening.

By Friday, Nov. 6, sunshine returns to Riverton, with temperatures reaching approximately 53 degrees. West-southwest winds around 5 mph will become calm during the morning.

Friday night temperatures will drop to around 28 degrees under mostly clear skies, continuing the pattern of cold nights despite relatively mild afternoons.

The weekend brings the strongest warming trend, beginning Saturday with sunny skies and a high near 54 degrees. Overnight temperatures will fall to around 29 degrees.

Sunday, Nov. 8, is expected to be the warmest day of the period, with sunshine and an afternoon high near 60 degrees — approximately 33 degrees warmer than Wednesday night's forecast low.

The milder pattern continues Monday, with mostly sunny skies and a high near 58 degrees. Tuesday is forecast to reach around 59 degrees.

For Riverton residents, the main weather concern through the weekend will be the contrast between freezing overnight temperatures and much warmer afternoons. Sunshine is expected to dominate Friday through Sunday, with no rain or snow indicated in the supplied forecast.